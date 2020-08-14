CADILLAC — Sharon L. Drill, age 80, of Cadillac peacefully passed away December 1, 2019 at her home.
A memorial will take place on August 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 7461 34 Road, Cadillac, MI.
