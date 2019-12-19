Sharon Louise Drill

CADILLAC — Sharon L. Drill, age 80, of Cadillac peacefully passed away December 1, 2019 at her home.
Sharon was born March 5, 1939 in Hoxeyville, the daughter of William Roy and Virginia Drill. She married Robert Mellinger in 1958, after having five daughters it ended in divorce. In September 1980 she married Irvin “Bud‘ Root, he preceded her in death in March 1989.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Phyllis VanNatter, Joanna Bessette, brother John Drill; one daughter, Barbara Branch; and one grandson, Matthew Toth.
She is survived by her daughters, Shari DeWitt of Hastings, Margie (Jerry) Miller of Cadillac, Kristy (Mike) Mellinger of Marion, Michele (Joe) Nemeth of Tustin; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; special friends, Nancy June and Sonya Green.
She enjoyed spending time with her girls, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Cremation has taken place; a memorial will take place at a later date.
