Sharon Marie (Jenkins) McLeod, 72, of Lake City, Michigan, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Sharon was born May 22, 1950 in West Branch, Michigan to Charley and Shirley Jane (Cook) Jenkins. She was the middle child of eleven. She was introduced to her future husband, Jack McLeod by her brother-in-law and sister, Lloyd and Barbara Knapp. Sharon and Jack were married on April 17, 1971, they had three loving children.
Sharon was a skilled artist and enjoyed many years of painting and creating a great many unique and wonderful arts and crafts. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, rock picking, large family gatherings and spending time with her family who will miss her dearly.
Sharon is survived by her husband Jack McLeod, her children, Sherie (Robert) Orr, Debbie (Gordon) McLeod and Jack Jr (Tammy) McLeod, grandchildren, Bobby, Lisa, Cole, Emma and Noah, great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kaden, her siblings, Betty Doyle, Barbara Knapp, Mike (Doylene) Jenkins, Amy Brown, Charlie Jenkins, Pete (Renee) Jenkins, Jo (Bob) Stagray and Hugh Jenkins along with countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Shirley (Cook) Jenkins, brother John, sister Martha and many other loved ones.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Pioneer Cemetery with Jerry Vanderlaan officiating. Viewing will also take place at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Michigan.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
