MARION — Shawn Kerry Hartshorn, age 60, of Marion passed through the barrier to the better place on February 14, 2020. Shawn was born March 8, 1959 in Silverdale, WA to Joann and Lenard Hartshorn.
Shawn loved the outdoors, whether it was sitting on his porch, camping, or gardening, he was happiest when his family was sharing that time with him. He made beautiful carvings out of wood burls and could spend hours whittling whatever he “saw‘ in the wood. He also loved fishing on the shrimp boats in Alaska. Shawn spent seven years in the National Guard as a gunner and a tank commander. He also was one of the area’s best drywallers. In recent years he spent many happy hours working on vehicles with his close friend Carl Wheat.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 22 years, Betty (Beebe) Hartshorn; his daughters Jerika Hartshorn, and Stephanie Beebe; along with his grandchildren Jaymison, Kimberly, and Zayne. These special people completed him and he loved them dearly.
He is also survived by his siblings Jeff Hartshorn and Dawnita Hunsburger; sister-in-laws Jeanine Beebe and Sherry Swinehart; and mother-in-law Mary Beebe. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Sandi Swanson; and father-in-law Douglas Beebe.
There will be a celebration of Shawn’s life on March 8 at 1 p.m. at the Marion Eagles.
Rest in peace dear Shawn.
