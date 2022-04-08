Shawna LeAnn Johnson, of Tustin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was 27.
Shawna was born on May 7, 1994 to Darryl and Valarie Johnson in Lapeer, Michigan. She was a proud CNA and enjoyed working with her patients. Shawna loved spending time outdoors, fishing, shooting guns, camping trips, two-tracking, tubing down the Manistee river, and having bonfires. She could often be found visiting High Rollaways scenic overlook, where she found peace observing nature. Shawna cherished the time spent with her family and will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Shawna is survived by her son, Wyatt Johnson-Libengood; mother, Valarie (Edward) Wardle; father, Darryl (Susan) Johnson; sister, Jasmine (Eric) Raleigh; nieces and nephews; Wyatt's father, Cody (Amber) Liebengood; Wyatt's siblings, Michael and Mya; and many other loving family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed towards a trust account held for her son, Wyatt Johnson-Liebengood.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.