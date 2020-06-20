LEROY — Sheena Marie Stoner of LeRoy, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home with her parents by her side. She was 27.
Sheena was born on April 2, 1993 in Iowa City, Iowa to Nevin and Valencia (Becker) Stoner. She loved books and enjoyed being read to by family and friends. She liked listening to music, especially rock and roll. She cherished the time she spent with her family.
Sheena is survived by her parents, Nevin and Tammy Stoner of LeRoy, MI; grandparents, Claudette and Gary Becker of Toddville, IA, Phyllis Vanderhoef of LeRoy, MI, and Clarence Stoner of Ephrata, PA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Valencia Stoner; and grandmothers, Martha Stoner and Irene Stoner.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church with visitation held one hour prior. Rev. John Proctor will preside. Interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Memorial contributions in Sheena's memory may be made to the Stoner family, in care of her Parents Nevin and Tammy Stoner.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses who took such wonderful care of Sheena over the years.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.