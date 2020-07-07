Sheila Ann Houseman

LEROY — Sheila Ann (Dickinson) Houseman went to her eternal home on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Jesus picked her up at the Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan as her special escort. When they arrived, I imagine that Todd was waiting at the gate to greet his sister. Likely, he took her to see her Dad and grandparents as they all celebrated her arrival.
Sheila was born April 15, 1965 in Cadillac, Michigan to David and Sharon (Hoaglund) Dickinson. On October 24, 1987, she married the love of her Life, Michael Ray Houseman in Dighton, Michigan. She was a graduate of Pine River High School and attended Central Michigan University for two years. She was selfless, loving, caring and always put others before herself. This was evident in the countless hours spent raising funds for Relay for Life and being a very active member of the Pine River Booster Club. She had a goal of defeating cancer in her lifetime. She did not reach that goal but not for the lack of trying. She worked her heart out supporting the Pine River Athletics and Band Programs. God gave her a special ability to organize and promote a cause.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Michael Ray Houseman and children Bryant (Crystal) Houseman and Brittani (Chris) McCrimmon, all of LeRoy. She has five grandchildren, Spencer, Luke, Skylar, Allden and Allen. Also, her mother, Sharon (Ben) Smith of Pickens, SC, brother, David Dickinson, Jr. of LeRoy and sister, Lisa (Shawn) Ruppert, of Tustin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were very dear to her heart. She was loved by many along with her sister-friend, Tina Ruppert and other special friends, Melissa and Rob DeBoard, Pam and Terry Hall and Joan and Tony Mitchell, all of LeRoy. Her caregiver, Tasha Carper was a blessing to her and her family. Thank you, Tasha, for your loving care for Sheila.
Sheila worked in the accounting department at Heritage Broadcasting/9 and10 News, and at Nartron, Reed City. Most recently, she worked at Grandma’s House Child Care in Tustin. She loved taking care of the babies.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Dickinson, Sr.; brother, Todd A. Dickinson; and all of her grandparents.
The family is most appreciative of all the support that has been given to Sheila since she suffered a stroke in December 2018. Our community seems to ooze with love for others. Thank you all.
A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery of LeRoy.
Contributions may be made to the family at 210 Underwood St., LeRoy, MI 49655.
