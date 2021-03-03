Sheila Kaye (Howard) Clinton went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 1, 2021, ending a two and a half year struggle with cancer.
Sheila was born November 5, 1942 in Rushville, Indiana to Anna Pauline (Wright) and Bertram James Howard. They preceded her in death. Sheila moved to Mesick, Michigan from Indiana when she was in her early teens. She graduated from Mesick High School in 1960. While in high school, she met the love of her life Richard Clinton. They married in August 1961. After graduation; Sheila worked at the Cadillac State Bank, O'Neill Office Supply, and helped her husband with his ministry as the director of the Cadillac Area Youth for Christ. She also worked alongside her husband in their own business, Clinton Business Machine Service.
Sheila also worked for 25 years as an administrative assistant for the Cadillac Area Public Schools. Not being one to sit around after retiring, she then worked for 10 years at her church, Temple Hill Baptist Church of Cadillac. Sheila took up the task of church librarian, which was perfect for her because of her love of reading. She was a voracious reader. Sheila also worked in many areas of ministry in her church, such as teaching Sunday school, helping with the children's AWANA program, and serving on the Christian education board and mission board. She could also be found helping out with church garage sales, funerals, and other special events.
Sheila's greatest love, other than her family, was reading her Bible. She loved to study prophecy. Sheila would spend hours studying, reading, and researching scripture, then sharing it with others. She felt no greater joy or love than when surrounded by her family, whether it be her two sons and their families or her church family.
Sheila is survived by her husband Richard of Cadillac;, sons, Rich (Nancy) of Phillips, Wisconsin and Roger (Jennifer) of Hudsonville, Michigan; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Terri (Danny) Martin, Karen (Phil) Boyanton, both of Pell City, AL and one brother Chris (Debbie) Paulson of Cody, WY.
Celebration of life service will be at 11:00 on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac, with Pastor Andy Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Temple Hill Baptist Library Fund or Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
