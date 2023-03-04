Shelley Kay Nelson

Shelley Kay (Lucas) Nelson age 62 of Luther passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2023.
She was born on September 8, 1960 to George Anthony Lucas and Edith Mae (Purchase) Lucas and lived most of her life in Luther, Michigan. She married Douglas Allen Nelson October 1, 1977 in Luther. She was a stay-at-home mother of five children and provided day care for other working parents in the area. She was also a caretaker for her father George who lived in her home for many years. She also performed accounting for Luther Pro Hardware and Dad's Restaurant, formally known as George's Restaurant, alongside her husband Douglas who owned both businesses with her. She later took a position as custodian for Lake-Osceola State Bank, Luther office, until 2019. Shelley's most rewarding job was being a mother and grandmother to her five children and 16 grandchildren. She spent countless days and nights in her kitchen cooking, baking and making a comfortable and loving home for her large and growing family.
Doug and Shelley loved to entertain family and friends and held many gatherings on their beautiful river front property "down at the river" which was Shelley's favorite place to be. Having a bonfire while sitting in her swing on a warm summer evening at the river or in more recent years, sitting in her rocking chair on her front porch looking over her town was where you would always find her. She always seemed to be surrounded by her family who adored her but also spent wonderful times with her best friend Fran who was her "partner in crime".
Many people will remember Shelley making her famous chocolate chip cookies, Jell-O shots and being able to provide a meal in a moments' notice for family and friends. Shelley was happily married to her husband for 46 years and will be greatly missed by him and her beautiful large family. Halloween was Shelley's favorite holiday and referred to her home as the Halloween house all through October. She loved all those who came to trick-or-treat and got a kick out of giving the adults her Jell-O shots.
Shelley is survived by her spouse Douglas Nelson of Luther; her children and their spouses Jamie (Sheldon) Martin of Luther, Craig (Cherokee) Nelson of LeRoy, Jessica (Brad) Rouse of Canadian Lakes, Zachary (Emily) Nelson of Luther, Ashley (Steve) Forsberg of Ludington; grandchildren Maverick (Jamie) Martin, Madison Martin, Tristen Nelson, Brock Nelson, Rogan Nelson, Adalynn Wade, Ian Nelson, Josie Nelson, Jordyn Knapp, Nelayna Knapp, Brandi Rouse, Gavyn Nelson, Daphne Nelson, Liza Nelson, Griffin Nelson, and Oliver Forsberg, great grandchild Otto Martin; her siblings Bruce (Kathy) Lucas, Bill Lucas, Terrie (Chris) Ortwein, Burt Lucas and Eugene Lucas; father-in Law Marvin Nelson of LeRoy and many brother and sisters in laws. She is preceded in death by her parents George Lucas and Edith Purchase; mother-in-law Shirley Nelson; and son-in-law Jason Knapp.
A memorial service will be held at the Luther Lions Club on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Uplift Pine River Area Kids and sent to the Tustin Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 108 Church Street, Tustin, MI 49688.
