Shellie Ann Scott
Memoriams

Shellie Ann Scott of Cadillac passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 55.

Shellie was born December 11, 1965 in Cadillac. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1984. Shellie worked at Marty Paul Preschool in the cafeteria for several years. She loved 80's Hair Bands, and her favorite was Def Leopard. She loved going for rides in the country and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

On April 28, 2001 she married George L. Scott, Jr. and he survives her along with children: Mollie Titus, Andrew Titus, Cody Scott, Zachary Wood; grandchildren: Alexandra, Aiden, Annabella, Austin, GracieLynn, Brooklyn, Madison, Izaiah; parents, Donald (Deb) Titus, Jr. and Patricia (Rocky) Grames; sister, Sherry Titus in-laws: David Scott, Paul Scott, Russ Zeeryp and her best friend, Inga Barber.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ann and Richard Deuell, who raised her and grandparents, Donald and Betty Titus, Sr. and a brother, Christopher Grames.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.