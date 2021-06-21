Shellie Ann Scott of Cadillac passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 55.
Shellie was born December 11, 1965 in Cadillac. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1984. Shellie worked at Marty Paul Preschool in the cafeteria for several years. She loved 80's Hair Bands, and her favorite was Def Leopard. She loved going for rides in the country and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
On April 28, 2001 she married George L. Scott, Jr. and he survives her along with children: Mollie Titus, Andrew Titus, Cody Scott, Zachary Wood; grandchildren: Alexandra, Aiden, Annabella, Austin, GracieLynn, Brooklyn, Madison, Izaiah; parents, Donald (Deb) Titus, Jr. and Patricia (Rocky) Grames; sister, Sherry Titus in-laws: David Scott, Paul Scott, Russ Zeeryp and her best friend, Inga Barber.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ann and Richard Deuell, who raised her and grandparents, Donald and Betty Titus, Sr. and a brother, Christopher Grames.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
