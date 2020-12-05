Shelly M. Allen of Cadillac passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 59.
Shelly was born August 29, 1961 in Gaylord to Herb and Jean (Gilbert) Smith and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Engadine High School in the Upper Peninsula. While in high school she enjoyed playing sports and continued to enjoy golfing and bowling. Shelly's love for sunshine matched her sunny personality. She loved going camping, fishing, boating, motorcycle rides and top down drives.
Shelly later moved to Cadillac and worked at Peterson Standard and Weidner Ford. Most recently Shelly worked at Meijer in Cadillac. Shelly loved working with people and never met a stranger. Her genuine, caring personality will be remembered by all who met her.
On June 17, 1995 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac she married Daniel W. Allen and they blended their families. He survives her along with their children: SSG USMC Bradley Smith of Yuma, Arizona, Jason Allen (Amanda) of Fife Lake, Jessica (Scotty) Fredell of Mesick, Joshua (Amanda) Allen of Cadillac; extended daughters: Casie Schepers of Colorado, Misty Schepers of Lake City; grandchildren: Margaret, Scarlett, Brieonna, Sophia and Jadyn; brothers: Herb (Gloria) Smith of Ludington, Tom Smith of Cadillac; in-laws: Sandy (Ken) Wiltzer of McBain, Sue (Roger Monhead of Kalkaska, Gwen (Dustin) Allen of Yaak, Montana, Brian (Cassie) Allen of Big Rapids, Matt (Shannon) Allen of Kalkaska; mothers-in-law, Judy Oudman of McBain and Nancy Allen of Kalkaska; special friend, Beth McCain; her faithful dog, Buddy; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that adored her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Kenny Allen and fathers-in-law, William T. Allen and Alvin Oudman.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. A private memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.