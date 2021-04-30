Shelly Ranae Wingo, age 58 of Cadillac passed away on April 27, 2021 at Munson Healthcare of Cadillac. She was born on June 26, 1962 in Cadillac to John Leo Shimel and Phyllis Lavonne Baldwin Grames.

She enjoyed going to garage sales and thrift stores, going to the casino to play the slot machines and cards. She also enjoyed crafting and working outside gardening. She had worked as a waitress in restaurants for many years.

She is survived by her son Travis Wingo of Cadillac, siblings Letty (Don) Ranes of Cadillac, Tammy (Mike) Flynn of Cadillac, Bonnie (John) Edwards of Cadillac, Johnny Shimel Jr. of Cadillac. Many nieces & nephews, in-laws and a special friend.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Tanner and parents.

Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

