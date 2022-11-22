Sheri Lynn Rosander of Manton passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home. She was 56. Sheri was born on January 22, 1966 in Bakersfield, California to Gordon D. & Linda S. (Martin) Tutton and they preceded her in death.

Sheri graduated from Bakersfield High School in Bakerfield, California. Sheri had been employed as a truck driver for many years. Her career as a truck driver took her many places including Michigan where she worked most recently. In the late 1990's she moved to the Cadillac area. While in Cadillac she attended Baker College. Sheri enjoyed spending time with her dog, reading, watching TV, helping people and most of all she loved being a Grandma. She will be remembered as a very caring person.

Survivors include her children: Celia (Dan) Martin, Roxie Riley, and Shane Oxford all of Cadillac; 10 grandchildren; and her siblings: Becky (Rex) Harvey, Dewayne (Angie) Tutton, Gordon Tutton, and Darrin Missy) Tutton. In addition to her parents Sheri was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Rosander, a brother, Michael Tutton; a sister, Collette McCleery and her step-mother, Rhonda Tutton.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

