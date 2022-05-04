Sherman "Lee" Gibson, age 79 of Marion, passed away on April 30, 2022 at Munson Health-Care Cadillac Hospital. He was born on Jan 3, 1943 in Olney, Illinois to Sherman and Katherine (Miller) Gibson. He married Judith Kay Plowman on May 8, 1971 in Burk Bennett, Texas and she preceded him in death on December 10, 2015.
Lee had worked and taught diesel mechanics for many years. He and his wife were avid motorcycle enthusiasts and rode all over the country, camping as they traveled. He was a member of the GWRRN Rider's Association and the IBMC. He had served in the US Army. He enjoyed people watching and going fishing.
He is survived by his children, Robert Lee Gibson of California, Donald Gibson of Pahrump, Nevada, and Dawn (Timothy Clark) of Marion. He has 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Connie Harmin, Eddie Nowlak, Tom Gibson and Ron Gibson.
Celebration of Life services will be held May 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Ann Guest will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until time of services. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Burkholder Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
