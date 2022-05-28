Sherry Ann Throop of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 71.

Sherry was born February 19, 1951 in Piqua, Ohio to Delbert Charles and Anita Agnes (Eustache) Smith and they preceded her in death.

Sherry worked at Flesh Public Library in Piqua, Ohio out of high school. Upon moving to the Upper Peninsula she worked at the Houghton- Hancock School District. Sherry worked at a clothing store in Darrington, Washington before moving back to Michigan. She worked as an aide at McBain Elementary School and later at the Wexford Missaukee ISD.

While living in the Northwest Sherry enjoyed backpacking in the mountains with her husband and friends. She enjoyed crafting and making beautiful flower arrangements. Sherry loved her pets, especially her cat, Handsome Henry. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren.

On August 26, 1972 in Piqua, Ohio she married Larry Jay Throop and he survives her along with their children, Carrie (Brent) Mosher of Wyoming, Michigan and Darren (Amanda) Throop of Florence, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Isabelle and Juliana Mosher, Maren Throop.

A gathering for family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Missaukee County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.