Sherry Ann Throop of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 71.
Sherry was born February 19, 1951 in Piqua, Ohio to Delbert Charles and Anita Agnes (Eustache) Smith and they preceded her in death.
Sherry worked at Flesh Public Library in Piqua, Ohio out of high school. Upon moving to the Upper Peninsula she worked at the Houghton- Hancock School District. Sherry worked at a clothing store in Darrington, Washington before moving back to Michigan. She worked as an aide at McBain Elementary School and later at the Wexford Missaukee ISD.
While living in the Northwest Sherry enjoyed backpacking in the mountains with her husband and friends. She enjoyed crafting and making beautiful flower arrangements. Sherry loved her pets, especially her cat, Handsome Henry. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren.
On August 26, 1972 in Piqua, Ohio she married Larry Jay Throop and he survives her along with their children, Carrie (Brent) Mosher of Wyoming, Michigan and Darren (Amanda) Throop of Florence, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Isabelle and Juliana Mosher, Maren Throop.
A gathering for family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Missaukee County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
