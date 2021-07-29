Sherryl Lynn Wells, of Manton passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her home in Manton, Michigan. She was 69.
Sherryl was born on May 15, 1952, in Newberry, Michigan to Reinhart and Thelma (Seaman) Kleeman. She was a graduate of Brethren High School.
On September 26, 1992, Sherryl entered into marriage with Jerry H. Wells in Manton, Michigan. She spent her career working for Cadillac/Wexford County Transit Authority and retired after 25 years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed baking, sewing and spoiling her cat Sadie and border collie Toby. Sherryl cherished the time spent with her family.
Sherryl is survived by her husband, Jerry H. Wells of Manton; daughter Jennifer Mosher of Ocala, FL; grandson Jordan Mosher-Harris of DeLeon Springs, FL; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhart and Thelma Kleeman and several siblings.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday July 31, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Barn Hall in Manton. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to your local humane society or animal rescue.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.cremationservicesonly.com.
The family is being served by the Cremation Services Only.
