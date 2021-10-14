Sherryll (Butcher) O'Dell Vicary died October 8, 2021. She was 78.

She was born June 9, 1943, to Marvin and Gwen Butcher. She married Loyd "Toby" O'Dell August 1959 and David Vicary in November 1984.

She is survived by her son Larry O'Dell of Manton; five grandsons; seven great-grandchildren. Also, a daughter through love, Debbie (Phillip) Tompkins; brother Duane (Maryln) Butcher; Melvin (MaryEllen) Cole; three special sisters-in-law Irene Butcher, Dorothy Butcher, Mary Butcher; special friends Penny Paddock, Pat Hankins, Dawn Tumath and Carol Olson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Toby in 1967 and David in 2005; an infant daughter Laurie Ann; daughter Lisa; sister Sharon Nelson; brothers Darwin, Doug, Dwight and Dewey Butcher and Harold (Skeetz) VanNatter.

My mother was a very loving and giving person that opened her home and heart to many. She always said there is always room for one more. Her greatest love was Family!

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.

Mom, you will be missed!

Cadillac News

