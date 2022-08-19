Shirley Ann Bloomster, of Lake City, passed away at home with her husband by her side on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was 83.
Shirley was born on December 14, 1938, in Romeo, Michigan to William and Genevieve (Jarski) Przedwojewski. She grew up downstate and became a graduate of St. Stephen's High School. Shirley spent time working with Chrysler before venturing into many years of service with the Boy Scouts of America. She also worked to create "The Paper Shuffler", her accounting services company where Shirley helped others with their accounting and taxes. On December 29, 1973 Shirley entered into Holy matrimony with Peter Anthony Bloomster, in Detroit. Shirley was active at St. Stephen's Catholic Church and strong in her faith. She could often be found volunteering her time at church and helping with fundraising and their annual chicken dinners. Shirley will be remembered for her unique ability to lovingly push the buttons of others.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Peter A. Bloomster of Lake City; her three children, Todd Miller, Charles Miller, and Heather Bloomster; her grandchildren, AJ, Abygail, Anthony, and Timothy; two brothers, Joseph and William Przedwojewski; one sister, Mary Hughes; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with a scripture service at 6:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Bradley Nursey officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
