CADILLAC — Shirley A. Truesdale, 89, passed away on May 14, 2020 at her home in Cadillac surrounded by family.
A lifelong resident of Cadillac, Shirley was born on July 5, 1930 to Lawrence and Emily Anderson Hagberg. She was a 1948 graduate of Cadillac High School. Shirley married Elmer Truesdale on September 2, 1950 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage, having two children and seven grandchildren. While Elmer may have been the straw that stirred the drink, Shirley was the cocktail glass that held their loving and lasting marriage. Being Elmer’s sidekick warranted her a “Get Out of Jail Free‘ card for her heavenly reward. Their long marriage was a model for how a couple should grow old together, always having each other’s back.
Shirley was a wonderful mom, a grandma extraordinaire, and a friend who will be missed by many. You could always count on her as she was always there for Elmer, her children, and especially her grandchildren. Shirley could light up a room with her smile and bright blue eyes. She always had a pleasant demeanor and was extremely gracious. She dressed to the nines, knew the rules, and was the epitome of good manners and grace. Shirley was, as people of her generation would say, “one classy dame.‘ We will treasure her memory. Shirley had a long career with the Wexford County Road Commission, retiring in the late 1980s. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac for many years.
Shirley is survived by two children, Scott Truesdale of Cadillac and Debra (Bob) Stuber of Traverse City; seven grandchildren, Tony Kline, Andrea Truesdale, Lincoln and Gunnar Cline, and Nick, Dan, and Molly Stuber; great-granddaughter Haley Cline; her nephews Larry (Vicki) Hagberg, Jim (Rebecca) Hagberg; special niece Yvonne Hesslink, who lovingly helped Shirley during her final journey; and nieces, Penny (Mike) Jenema, Deb Kasza, Kim Schroeder, and Shelly Hagberg. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; brothers, Richard and Donald Hagberg; and their respective spouses, Lois Hagberg and Judy Hagberg.
The family thanks Hospice of Munson for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided Shirley and her family during her final journey.
Cremation has taken place and she will be joining her partner Elmer in their final resting place, with their ashes to be interred at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held later.
