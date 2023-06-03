Shirley Ann Falor of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at home. She was 87.
Shirley was born January 3, 1936 in Cadillac to Ernest S. and Myrtle Mary (Auker) Mongar and they preceded her in death. On December 10, 1954 in Cadillac, Michigan she married Gordon R. Falor, Sr. and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2018.
She was a lifetime resident of Cadillac and worked at Goss Canvas, Safety Mate and Cadillac Rubber and Plastics before retiring. Shirley loved getting family together and working in her yard. She attended Colfax Community Church in Manton.
She is survived by her six children: Diane (Eli) Torres, Gordon Falor, Jr. (Leeann), David Falor, Gary Falor, Linda (Dave) Strange, Terry (Ruth) Falor; sister, Betty (Bruce) Murphy; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and her loving and protective dog, Thor.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by grandsons, James, Gary Jr.; sister, Helen Brainerd and brothers, Bob and Harold Mongar.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.