CADILLAC — Shirley Ann Leatherman, of Cadillac, passed away peacefully October 29, 2018 at her residence. She was 61 years old.

She was born November 3, 1956 in Pontiac to James and Loretta (Martha) Agar and attended Evart area schools. She was married to Mr. Jeff Leatherman of Cadillac until his passing in 2010. She was employed with The Marina restaurant of Cadillac for more than 20 years until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed fishing, cleaning house and pampering her dogs.

She is survived by two children; four grandchildren; her siblings, Edward Agar, Charles (Roberta) Agar, Ronald (Gail) Agar, Daniel (Paula) Agar, Patricia Agar, and Linda (Lloyd) Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Loretta Agar; and her husband, Jeff Leatherman.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with Pastor Neil Mowat officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until the beginning of services.

