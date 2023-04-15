Shirley Arlene (Hower) Gregg, of Marion, went home to her Lord on April 13th, 2023. Born in Marion, she graduated from Marion Schools in 1960. After moving to Lansing, she met and married the love of her life, Leonard Gregg, and devoted the last 58 years to him. Shirley spent her free time crocheting for family, enjoyed camping, and Saturday morning breakfast. She played the piano and had a love for music. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Gregg, her daughters Julie Harvey (Wayne), Joan Miller, and Marcy Brown (Steve); her grandchildren, Michael Guchess, Cameron Harvey (Emily), Madisyn Kovacs (Adam), Rachael Miller, Jordan Miller, Stephen Brown (ShyAnne), and Ethan Brown; her two great-grandchildren, Ezra and August Kovacs; her brothers and sisters Betty Fox, Evelyn Peterson, Fred Hower (Nancy), Dale Hower (Sherri). She is proceeded in death by her son, Paul Gregg, her parents, John and Pearl Hower, her brothers John, Bill, and Jerry Hower, and her brothers-in-law Lester Fox and Dale Peterson. Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home on Tuesday April 18, 2023 from 5-7pm and Wednesday April 19, 2023 from 11-1 with the funeral following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of her favorite charities, Friends of Israel or The Voice of Zion. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
