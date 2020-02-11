Shirley Blackledge

TRAVERSE CITY — Shirley Virginia Blackledge, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. She was born February 13, 1938, in Evart, to the late John Edward Connor and Jessie M (Corkins) Connor. She was the youngest of 11 children with all siblings preceding her in death.
She married Martin C. Blackledge in 1956, and four children were born from this union. She was the former owner of Johnswood Inn on Drummond Island and used her wonderful knack for meeting people and making friends. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends, family gatherings, and spending time with her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Shirley had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Martin; two daughters, Vicki and Amy (Chuck Bilyea) of Gaylord; and two sons, Mike and Dan; many nieces, nephews; and of course her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; and a special grandson, Justin Blackledge.
Family and friends whose lives Shirley touched will be invited to a gathering in April 2020, to reminisce, celebrate her life, support each other, and of course just chat.
