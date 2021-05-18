Shirley Ebels Mulder, long-time resident of Cadillac and most recently Grand Rapids, went
home to heaven on May 12, 2021.
Shirley was born on August 4, 1929 in Falmouth, Michigan. She spent her childhood in
Kalamazoo until the family moved back to Falmouth, enrolling Shirley at Northern Michigan
Christian High School, where she graduated in 1946. Shirley was employed as a telephone
operator at Michigan Bell and later a dental assistant/office manager for Drs. Clifford and Myers.
She married the love of her life, Kenneth Mulder, on May 12, 1950 in the Prosper Christian
Reformed Church in Falmouth. They settled in Cadillac, a city Shirley grew to love. It was there
that they became life-long, devoted members of the newly-formed Cadillac Christian Reformed
Church. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage and raised their four daughters on East
Division Street. After residing (and gardening!) there for nearly 55 years, Shirley enjoyed living
in an apartment in Grand Rapids for 5 years. She and her dog Teddy, a gift from dear neighbors,
then moved to live with Shirley's daughter for 3 years, after which she lived in Raybrook Manor.
Shirley lived her life in service to God, family, friends and church. She lived through many
changes and challenges in her life, and met each one with patience and optimism, by God's grace enjoying the beauty of each day. Her life remains as an example and inspiration for her daughters and their families.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, parents, John and Grace Ebels, brother and
sister-in-law, Harold and Bernice Ebels, and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Walt Goodwin.
Shirley is remembered with love and gratitude by her daughters and sons-in-law: Susan and Bob Langeland, Lauren and Lyle Roelofs, Kathleen and Rick Stehouwer, and Nancy and Garry Bayliss; by her grandchildren: Hope Langeland James (Drew), Sarah Langeland Geal (Brad), Chris Roelofs (Anne Uitvlugt), Brian Roelofs (Katie), Nathan Stehouwer (Christina), Rachel Stehouwer Visscher (Kevin), Lauren Bayliss, Connie Bayliss, and Joanna Bayliss deLacy (Josh); and her great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Amelia, and Ava Roelofs, Aria and Rieland Roelofs,
Charlie and Lucas Stehouwer, and Ellis and Isaac James.
Also remembering Shirley are her brother, John Ebels (Muriel), sister Karen Van Haitsma
(Brad), and sister-in-law Pat DeVos (Jim, deceased) and many well-loved nieces and nephews,
friends from her church, and the many neighbors and people of Cadillac with whom she formed
deep friendships.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside memorial service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery for family only. An outdoor celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11:00 AM on May 22, 2021 at Cadillac Christian Reformed Church. Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged, and the family requests that if you are not vaccinated for COVID-19, please wear a mask. A livestream of the services will be available at www.facebook.com/cadillaccrc.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church, Northern
Michigan Christian Schools, or Berea College. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
