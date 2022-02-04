Shirley Elaine Ruppert went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Shirley was born in Tustin on March 9, 1927 to Hattie (Beebe) and Albion Norman. She was married to Donald Ruppert March 31, 1942 who preceded her in death in 2013. Shirley was employed with the Wolverine World Wide Company factory for 35 years. She was an active member of the Edgett's Wesleyan Church in Luther who enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing, and working in her garden. The family would like to express their deep thanks to the Hospice of Michigan staff for the loving care Shirley received.
She is survived by her children Catherine Wing, Keith (Stevie) Ruppert, Janice Munch, Dennis (Kitty) Ruppert, and Christine (Jerry) Rouse; 10 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren; her brother-in-law Dale (Linda) Ruppert; sister-in-law Doris Ruppert; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ruppert; son-in-law Michael; grandson Gary; and great-grandson Brian.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Edgett's Wesleyan Church located at 3446 N. Raymond Rd.; Luther, MI 49656. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Dover Township Cemetery at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either Hospice of Michigan or to the Edgett's Wesleyan Church.
