Shirley Fuller

OLD MISSION - Shirley A. Fuller, 82, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Shirley was born July 5, 1938, the daughter of James and Margaret (Smith) Hicks in Traverse City. Shirley lived most of her life on Old Mission Peninsula. She married Calvin D. Fuller on September 13, 1958 at Ogdensburg United Methodist Church.

Shirley is survived by her son, Rick (Lori) Fuller, grandchildren; Kirk (Jessie) Myers, Matthew, Colin, Isaiah, Daniel, Thomas, Jacob, Nicholas, great-grandchildren; KC, Lucas, Jacob, Evian, siblings; Jim (Sue) Hicks, Barb (Fred) Kleimola. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband Calvin in 2006, and daughter Robin in 2019.

A funeral service for Shirley will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband, Calvin immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church, 16426 Center Road, Traverse City, MI 49686.

