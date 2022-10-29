Shirley Gean Goulder, age 84, entered into eternal life on October 26, 2022. She passed away peacefully, feeling much love from her family, at the Curry House in Cadillac.
She was born March 14, 1938, in Akron, MI to Ernest and Thelma (Freeman) Spencer.
On June 16, 1956 Shirley married Andy Goulder in West Branch.
She and Andy moved to Lake City in 1966 when they started their State Farm Agency.
Shirley was an amazing wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, playing bridge, sewing, cooking, traveling, and working in their wood shop.
After retirement, she and Andy wintered in Punta Gorda, Florida. Shirley was an active member at the Community of Christ Church in Cadillac and Fort Myers, Fl.
Shirley is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 66 years, Andy. Three daughters and son in laws, Debbie and Terry Coaster, Karie and Mike Hamel, Lori and Tim Meikle and a daughter in law, Lori Goulder. She was preceded in death by her son Mark. She was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Niki, Tracy, John, Lindsay, Andrea, Kyle, Angela, Brett, Morgan, Andy, James, Kaitlyn and Andrew and eighteen great-grandchildren, Carley, Xavier, Gabby, Lottie, Cassidy, Hailey, Reagan, Cameron, Ethan, Hendrix, Jemma, Andy, James, Kylie, Logan, Carter, Andrew, Brittany, Kennedy and Callen. Two brothers, Bill and Ernie Spencer survive her.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Virgil, Eugene, Roger, and Terry and sisters, Carolyn and Barb.
THERE'S AN OLD, OLD PATH was her favorite hymn, with lyrics like "In this old, old path, are my friends most dear, and I walk with them, with the angels near" and that reminds us of her legendary ANGEL BISCUITS that she served at family gatherings.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm. The funeral service is on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Officiating the service will be Craig Bridson, Linda Bridson, Dave Siddal, and Allen Tweedie. Burial will take place at the Lake City Cemetery with luncheon to follow at the American Legion in Lake City.
Memorial tributes can be sent to the Community of Christ Church, Cadillac
Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
