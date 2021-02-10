Shirley Louise (Johnson) Lindell passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021, at her care home in Concord CA.

She was born April 26, 1928, in Pontiac MI, daughter to Archie and Grace (Pence) Johnson of Cadillac.

Shirley lovingly began raising her seven children in Saginaw Michigan, moving to California, Florida and finally back to Cadillac, Michigan where she always felt was home.

During her life, she enjoyed her part-time jobs and worked well into her mid-70s. At which time she became a volunteer at Munson Hospital.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Christine Pounds and Claire Lindell-Key; sons, Joel Lindell and Daniel Lindell; and brother Paul Johnson of Holland, Mi.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Lawrence Lindell; daughter, Kathleen (Lindell) Broyhill; son, Martin Lindell; and daughter, Barbara (Robin) Lindell.

She will be greatly missed.

Cadillac News

