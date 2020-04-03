BILOXI, MS — Shirley M Davis, age 87, passed away on March 24, 2020.
Shirley used her life to serve her community. She was a Michigan school teacher for thirty years in Cadillac. After retiring as a middle school teacher, she served as an election volunteer and health fair volunteer. Late in life, she lovingly gave of her time at the Lynn Meadows Children’s educational museum in Biloxi, MS where she assisted weekly until she was nearly eighty-six years of age. She enjoyed many wonderful friendships and loved the natural world, giving generously to the Nature Conservancy. Shirley Davis was kind, thoughtful and represented the kind of person humans strive to be. She will be dearly missed.
Riemann Family Funeral Homes, 228-539-9800, in Biloxi, MS is handling the arrangements.
