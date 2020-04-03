BILOXI, MS — Shirley M Davis, age 87, passed away on March 24, 2020.

Shirley used her life to serve her community. She was a Michigan school teacher for thirty years in Cadillac. After retiring as a middle school teacher, she served as an election volunteer and health fair volunteer. Late in life, she lovingly gave of her time at the Lynn Meadows Children’s educational museum in Biloxi, MS where she assisted weekly until she was nearly eighty-six years of age. She enjoyed many wonderful friendships and loved the natural world, giving generously to the Nature Conservancy. Shirley Davis was kind, thoughtful and represented the kind of person humans strive to be. She will be dearly missed.

Riemann Family Funeral Homes, 228-539-9800,  in Biloxi, MS is handling the arrangements.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.