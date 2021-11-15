Shirley M. Inman, of Harrietta, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 94.
She was born on March 23, 1927 to Bernard and Dorothy (Ellington) Laventure in Detroit, Michigan. On April 3, 1948 she entered into marriage with Robert Inman in Inkster, Michigan. She loved cooking special meals for her family.
Shirley is survived by 3 children; 3 siblings; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
Private family committal service to be held at Slagle Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at later date.
Memorials are suggested to Munson Hospice.
