Shirley Mae Wilmot age 85 of Harrison passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Shirley was born February 19, 1936 in rural Harrison the daughter of Forrest L. Savage and Elizabeth (Wooden) Savage. Shirley graduated from Millington High School in Millington, Michigan. She furthered her education by attending Mid-Michigan Community College for two years. Shirley moved back to Harrison in 2020, coming from Cadillac, Michigan where she resided for many years, and was formerly from Marion, Michigan.
Shirley was united in marriage to Mr. Amos Jack Wilmot on November 2, 1995 in Cadillac. Mr. Wilmot preceded Shirley in death on September 29, 2006. Mrs. Wilmot was employed with the Walmart Corporation for many years in Cadillac and Broward County, Florida, where she overseen the sewing department at both locations. Shirley was an avid seamstress, making many quilts for her children, grandchildren and homeless children of Cadillac and will be remembered for her generosity and selfless giving to others. Shirley was known for her homemade jellies, bread and her floral gardens.
Surviving Mrs. Wilmot are her seven children; William D. Neph Jr. and wife Lisa of Farwell, Michigan, Diana S. Darnell and husband Jeff of Coleman, Michigan, Nancy M. Southwick of Cadillac, Kathy L. Currier and husband Jeff of Harrison, Daniel F. Neph and wife Jennifer of Harrison, Mark A. Neph and wife Jodi of Cadillac and Beverly Eichorn and husband Jessie of Loomis, Michigan, twenty eight grandchildren, forty two great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, plus a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Mrs. Wilmot also was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons; William Daniel Neph III and Rick Andrew Neph, two sisters; Dorothy Rice and Beverly Skinner and five brothers; Jack Savage, Dale Savage, Jimmy Savage, Larry Savage and Vern Savage.
Funeral services honoring Mrs. Wilmot will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, 165 West Oak Street, Harrison, Michigan with Pastor G. Thomas Vaughn officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Cadillac Maple Hill Cemetery, Cadillac. Memorial gifts in memory of Mrs. Wilmot may be considered to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share an online memory or condolence with Shirley's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care of Mrs. Wilmot and her family are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
