MANTON — Shirley Robertson, of Manton, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was 65.
Shirley was born on January 25, 1955 to John and Stella Stopczy in Madison Heights, Michigan. She was a 1973 graduate of Lamphere High School in Madison Heights. Shirley relocated to the Lake City area.
Shirley will be remembered as a free-spirited, hard-working, flower child. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley loved to listen to music and just dance. She was a woman of compassion and love. Shirley will be remembered as a fierce defender of her family and her friends. She was a hard worker who never gave up and always finished what she started.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Frank "Jay" and Jacinda Randel; grandchildren, Analyn, Jordan, Katelyn, Alivia, Aryanna, Dylan and Layla; siblings, Priscilla and Johnny; and many other loving family members and friends.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
