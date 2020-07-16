MANTON — Shirley Robertson, of Manton, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was 65.

Shirley was born on January 25, 1955 to John and Stella Stopczy in Madison Heights, Michigan. She was a 1973 graduate of Lamphere High School in Madison Heights. Shirley relocated to the Lake City area.

Shirley will be remembered as a free-spirited, hard-working, flower child. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley loved to listen to music and just dance. She was a woman of compassion and love. Shirley will be remembered as a fierce defender of her family and her friends. She was a hard worker who never gave up and always finished what she started.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Frank "Jay" and Jacinda Randel; grandchildren, Analyn, Jordan, Katelyn, Alivia, Aryanna, Dylan and Layla; siblings, Priscilla and Johnny; and many other loving family members and friends.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.