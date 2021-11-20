Marilyn Kay Hart
Sinthia Ann Baldwin of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 63.

Sinthia was born August 31, 1958 in Cadillac to Clifford Harold and Ruth Ann (Lowery) Helsel.

Sindi enjoyed being with her family. Her grandchildren were her life; she thoroughly loved spending time with them.

On December 31, 1976 in Lake City she married Kenneth H. Baldwin and he survives her along with their children: Dustin (Jodi) Baldwin, Shannon (Kirk) Martin all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Rylee, Corbin, Alessa, Hayleigh, Caleb, Kaileigh, Cailin and Eli; her father, Clifford Helsel; siblings: Clinton (Barbara) Helsel and Paul (Paula) Helsel.

Sindi was preceded in death by her mother.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Lake City Christian Reformed Church from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

