Sperry Claypool died peacefully on July 20, 2023 in Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a fall injury at the age of 90.
He was born on October 27, 1932 in Sylvania, Ohio to Harry and Gladys Claypool. He lived in Sturgis and Mt. Clemens, Michigan as a child and later moved to Cadillac as a junior in High School. His big personality allowed him to make quick and lifelong friendships here. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1950 and then served in the Navy stationed at San Diego then Japan during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge he attended the University of Michigan.
Sperry discovered the love of skiing as an adult, and skied almost every day that he could until age 85. He couldn't understand why everyone didn't also want to, to the occasional chagrin of his daughters. He became a professional ski instructor, made so many connections, and almost everyone in Cadillac and Caberfae that met him never forgot him. He has taught many generations of Cadillac to ski, as well as ski race, and will always be remembered fondly for this.
Sperry met his wife Gertrude Widmayer, who was visiting Cadillac from Ann Arbor, through skiing, which changed everything, and they have had a wonderful, full life. They married on September 4, 1954 in Francisco, MI.
Sperry had a huge personality in a small body. He was loved by all for his endless ability to talk to anyone, about anything. He is famous in the area for "Sperryisms" - advice and stories that were very special.
Sperry made a career at the Michigan Department of Transportation, as a civil engineer. He followed that career with a second career at Keystone Realty, and later Coldwell Banker.
Sperry jumped into his passions with both feet. He enjoyed skiing, watersports, golf, tennis, fishing, hunting, and almost anything outdoors. He was an excellent example to everyone.
Sperry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gertrude; and three daughters: Anne (Ron) Wohlford of Holmes Beach, FL, Patricia (PK) (Tom) Harrison of Boon, and Marie (John) Lapinski of Northville, MI; grandchildren, Eric Wohlford (Gisela Marrero), Lisa Rudolph (Devon), Claire, Grace and Jack Lapinski, and Ashley Kretzchmar (Matt); great grandchildren: Benjamin and Samuel Wohlford, Calvin Rudolph, and Daniel Kretzchmar.
Sperry was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Angela and Alex Harrison.
Sperry's exceptional life is now complete. He leaves a very large legacy of love, laughter, long interesting stories, and the countless people who he helped along the way.... many, many skiers especially. He laughed a lot, talked a lot, loved a lot, and oh, how, he lived!
There was only one Sperry! No last name needed.
Memorial services will be held, 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the First Congregational Church UCC, 200 E. Harris Street, Cadillac, MI.
The family would like to thank John Doud, minister at the First Congregational Church UCC for his longstanding spiritual support, but especially during Sperry's last week with us. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sperry's longtime church, First Congregational Church UCC.
An online guest book is available at www.petersonfh.com.
