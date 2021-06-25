Stacey Dean Creed of Cadillac died reluctantly on June 21, 2021, at age 70, after a hard-fought, five-year battle, with cancer. He went by many names: Stace, Eddy, Dad, Grandpa Rrr, and others known only to those he unimpressed. He leaves us with one of his favorite lines "nobody gets out alive."
Knowing he had a looming expiration date, he sat down with his wife, Tina, to dictate parts of this obituary.
He was born to Lucille (Butcher) Creed and Price Creed on March 29, 1951. The doctor told Lucille there were shards of bone left by a possible twin. Stace would later say he fought him for space...and won.
Stace married the love of his life, Tina (Majerle), whom he would often introduce as "My first wife," on June 20, 1975. They celebrated their 46th anniversary with their children and grandchildren the day before he passed.
Together, Stacey and Tina raised two loving daughters, Deja Marie and Sheena Lee, whom would later marry their loves, Adam Rojeski and Ben Balcom. Stace finally got his "sons." His daughters and sons later gave him the greatest joy, grandchildren; his granddaughters Stella, Marlee, and Reya who he lovingly referred to as "the boys", and later his only grandson Rex. His family was the pride and joy of his life.
Stace truly was one of a kind. When you met him, he left you with a definite impression. You either loved him or hated him; and some who hated him learned to appreciate him for his honesty and convictions. There was never any doubt where Stace stood on an issue.
Stace was a born worker. As a kid, he mowed lawns and shoveled driveways. In 8th grade, he worked as a soda jerk at People's Drug Store in Cadillac. In 9th and 10th grade, he worked as a busboy at Sun 'n Snow. He also trimmed, cut, bailed, stocked, hauled, and loaded box cars for Brehm Christmas trees. His favorite job as a teen was as a co-op student his junior and senior year working as a short-order cook at Hanson's Lunch Counter for Frank Ziska, who he called a "genuine peach of a guy." Stacey's dad, believing his son needed to enjoy his senior year, encouraged him to take the year off from work. Stacey responded, "Can you give me a hundred dollars a week because that's what I'm used to." His dad understood.
Stacey graduated from Cadillac High School in 1969 and shortly after volunteered for the draft into the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country in Ben Tre City, Kien Hoa Province, Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. Upon returning home from Vietnam, Stace moved in with his brother Roscoe in East Lansing where he worked in IT for Berman-Marshall. As much as he loved living with his brother, he felt a strong pull to move back to his hometown. In 1974 he took a job at Cadillac Malleable Iron "for the winter." He retired from the company, now Cadillac Casting Inc., after 42 years...it was quite a long "winter." Work at CCI wasn't really "work" for Stace. He loved what he did because he passionately loved the people he worked with and for. They were his family and he hated that his illness forced him into retirement because he would miss seeing his "brothers."
Stace never expected to make it home from Vietnam. Because of that, he would often say "Every day after Vietnam is a free day." This perspective was evident in the way he lived his life to the fullest. People loved being around Stace; he always had a story, a joke, or a famous one-liner which became known as Stace-isms - like "Your nose chews gum" or "On a scale from 1-10, it's a minus 4."
Stace truly loved life. Deer Seasons with his dad, brothers, cousins, nephews, niece, and daughter were always his favorite "holiday." Stace loved spending time with family, playing cards (especially poker), taking family vacations, downhill skiing, muzzle loading, listening to music, watching westerns (especially Wyatt Earp every day at 2 p.m.), nightly phone calls from his brother, huge family gatherings, and just being together in the same room. He loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. Despite working in the Detroit area during the week, he never missed a game, sometimes driving from Detroit to Petoskey and back in a day; he was a devoted dad and grandpa. He also loved spending time with friends; golfing with "The Lost Boys" and the CCI league, watching the Red Wings with the boys at Bruce's, traveling to watch the Tigers together, and their annual Vegas trips. He also cherished the lunches and time spent with his friends from high school which gave him a lot of laughs and peace in his final years. Stace also loved to read and learn. As a child, he loved reading the dictionary and read his family's set of encyclopedias cover to cover multiple times. He was whip-smart and, without a doubt, the guy you wanted on your trivia team.
Stacey leaves a hole in the hearts of his "best buddy"- his dog Teddy; wife Tina (Majerle) Creed of Cadillac; daughters Deja (Adam) Rojeski of Macomb and Sheena (Ben) Balcom of Cadillac; grandchildren Stella Balcom, Marlee Rojeski, Reya Rojeski, and Rex Balcom; siblings Maxine Price, Rosetta (Calvin) Jones, Sandy Yonkers, Hartley "who broke every one of my toys when we were kids" (Nancy) Creed, Roscoe (Roberta) Creed, Ellen (Greg) Fauble, Brendan (Kathleen) Creed; a beloved family of in-laws; nieces and nephews he adored; and many other loved family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Price Creed and his in-laws Florence and Albin Majerle.
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Stacey's life at Fox Hill Event Center on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m., luncheon to follow. Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 South 41 Road, P.O. Box 634, Cadillac, MI 49601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.