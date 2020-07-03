CADILAC— Stacy L. Munson, a native of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was 48.
Stacy was born on September 28, 1971, in Cadillac, Michigan to William Sr. and Karen (Fisk) Munson. Stacy was a graduate of Cadillac High School and could be found most often around anything with four wheels. He loved to spend time around trucks, mud bogging, or just about any other vehicle at the race track. Stacy also spent time tearing things apart just to see how they worked, however not always necessarily being one to put them back together. He spent lots of time tinkering and enjoyed his time fishing or being with family or friends.
Stacy is survived by his father, William (Pam) Munson Sr. of Cadillac; his son, Brandon Munson; very special friend, Nichole Cooper, and her daughter and granddaughter, Lindsey and Ariya; brothers, William J. Munson, Ryan (Brittany) Munson; step-siblings, Gregory Huggins, Duane Hamilton, John Clark, and Michelle (Kevin) Wing; his grandmother, Betty Munson; numerous aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Munson; step-mother, Janice Munson; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at his grandmother Betty's home located at 219 Laursen Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.
Interment will be held in Haring Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of his father, Bill Munson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
