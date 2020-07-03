CADILAC— Stacy L. Munson, a native of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was 48.

 Stacy was born on September 28, 1971, in Cadillac, Michigan to William Sr. and Karen (Fisk) Munson. Stacy was a graduate of Cadillac High School and could be found most often around anything with four wheels. He loved to spend time around trucks, mud bogging, or just about any other vehicle at the race track. Stacy also spent time tearing things apart just to see how they worked, however not always necessarily being one to put them back together. He spent lots of time tinkering and enjoyed his time fishing or being with family or friends.

 Stacy is survived by his father, William (Pam) Munson Sr. of Cadillac; his son, Brandon Munson; very special friend, Nichole Cooper, and her daughter and granddaughter, Lindsey and Ariya; brothers, William J. Munson, Ryan (Brittany) Munson; step-siblings, Gregory Huggins, Duane Hamilton, John Clark, and Michelle (Kevin) Wing; his grandmother, Betty Munson; numerous aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Munson; step-mother, Janice Munson; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece.

 A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at his grandmother Betty's home located at 219 Laursen Street, Cadillac, MI 49601. 

Interment will be held in Haring Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of his father, Bill Munson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.