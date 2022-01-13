Stacy Lynn Altman of Cadillac passed away January 10, 2022 at her home. She was 55 years of age. Stacy was born in Owosso to Dennis and Patricia (Grounds) McAninch on August 30, 1966.

She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School in 1984. Stacy worked most her life in retail. Stacy enjoyed various crafts: Scrapbooking, blanket making, making tumblers, chalkboard art, and card making. She also enjoyed spending time with her kids, and she enjoyed her grandkids the most. She loved spending as much time with them as she could. She loved bragging about them to anyone who would listen.

She is survived by her husband Kent Altman, her children: Krystal (Mark) Perry, Amber (Robert) Norris, and Justin Doan; 5 grandchildren; her parents, Dennis & Patricia McAninch and her brother, Eddie Parcia. Stacy was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother-in-law, and a great nephew Spencer.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Revival Center of Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the services at the church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

