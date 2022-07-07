Stacy Nicole Cronkhite age 45 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 14, 1976 in Cadillac to Steven McConnell and Debra Olson. Stacey graduated from the McBain High School in 1995. She had worked for UPS for over 10 years.
Stacy was so creative and was amazing in doing decorating. She loved to write poetry. The love of her life was her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Sawyer Gabrielle McConnell, parents, Steven (Bonnie) McConnell and Debra ( Whitney) Schiesser, siblings, Kristy Jo Stinson, Courtney Lynn McConnell, and Travis Steven McConnell. Her grandmother, Jean Olson of Traverse City is also surviving. She has many nieces and nephew also surviving.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Lona McConnell and Donald Olson, and uncle, Kevin McConnell.
Visitation will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on July 10,2022. Burial took place in Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Burkholder Family Funeral handled the funeral arrangements for the family and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
