E. Stanley Fawcett, longtime Cadillac area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was 78.
A celebration of Stan's life as a prominent businessman, developer, philanthropist, and friend, will be held in downtown Cadillac at the Cadillac Commons Market on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, with a time for sharing memories and stories commencing at 1:30 pm. Please feel free to bring your photos of Stan for display at the memorial. Condolences, photos, and memories may also be shared online at www.hitesman-holdship.com
The services are being provided by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
