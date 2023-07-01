Stanley Brent Mongar, of Cadillac passed away at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was 77.
Stanley was born on October 8, 1945, in Buckley, Michigan to Albert and Myra (Dame) Mongar. Stanley proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He entered into marriage to the former Aneita Gauld on September 2nd, 1982. He made his living working at Manton Industries and Four Winns for 25 years until his eventual retirement. Stanley enjoyed giving his grandchildren rides on the John Deer tractor. He also enjoyed hunting, all sports, and sitting in the garage listening to old country music. Stanley took every opportunity to spend quality time with his family and grandkids, and loved driving his 96' Chevy pick up truck.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Aneita Mongar of Cadillac; his daughters, Pam (Dan) Moltier of Lake City, Christine Haskin of Cadillac, and Teresa (Jim) Kroes of Cadillac; siblings, Ethal Hickock, Julie Houghton, Rex Mongar, and Daniel Mongar and Edna Owen; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Albert and Myra; his sisters, Cleo and Blanche; his brothers Keith, Walter, Alvin, Leo, Kermit and Gene; and two grandchildren James Sloat and Brittany Cameron.
A time of sharing will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home at 2:00 pm on Wednesday July 5, 2023, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Serving Veterans of Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
