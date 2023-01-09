Stanley Charles Birdwell of Cadillac passed away, January 5, 2023 at home. He was 69.

Stan was born March 4, 1953 in Cadillac, Michigan to William Dean and Joyce A. (Robinson) Birdwell and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1971 and joined the United States Army where he served for 3 years. Stan had been employed at Michigan Rubber while living in Cadillac. He moved to Arizona for a short time and moved back to Cadillac in 2005. Stan enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, shooting pool and the Detroit Lions and Tigers. He was a former member of the AMVETS Post 110 in Cadillac.

He is survived by his children: Andy Birdwell, Alex Birdwell both of Cadillac, Aaron Birdwell of Big Rapids and Brittney (Haley) Schwartz of Cadillac; siblings: Stephen (Edith) Birdwell of Cadillac, Sally Herald of Traverse City, Sharon Birdwell of Pensacola, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Independent Bible Church in Cadillac with Pastor Nate Walker officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 12 Noon until services at church. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Independent Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

