Stanley Gail Sluiter
Memoriams

Stanley Sluiter, Age 81, went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Kent County, MI.

Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Maria (Toni) Leto; parents Andrew and Fannie (Scholten) Sluiter of McBain; as well as three brothers: Dennis, Duane and Leslie Sluiter.

He is survived by his three children: daughter Debra Sprague of Hudsonville, MI, son Robert Sluiter (Marie) of Belding, MI and son Bruce Sluiter of Belding, MI; along with 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister Connie Eisenga (David); brothers Kirk (Kathy) Sluiter and Tim Sluiter; as well several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Stan was born in Cadillac, MI and graduated from McBain High School. He then moved to the greater Grand Rapids area, living in several outlying towns including Cedar Springs, Orleans and Sparta.

He was a life-long employee of General Motors at the Diesel Tech plant in Wyoming, MI as a Machine Repairman, retiring in 1989. In 2002, he moved to Port Isabel, TX. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, shooting pool and euchre.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on August 28 at 1 p.m. at 2264 Jackson Street, Hudsonville, MI to commemorate his life.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"