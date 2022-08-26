Stanley Gail Sluiter

Stanley Sluiter, Age 81, went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Kent County, MI.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Maria (Toni) Leto; parents Andrew and Fannie (Scholten) Sluiter of McBain; as well as three brothers: Dennis, Duane and Leslie Sluiter.
He is survived by his three children: daughter Debra Sprague of Hudsonville, MI, son Robert Sluiter (Marie) of Belding, MI and son Bruce Sluiter of Belding, MI; along with 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister Connie Eisenga (David); brothers Kirk (Kathy) Sluiter and Tim Sluiter; as well several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Stan was born in Cadillac, MI and graduated from McBain High School. He then moved to the greater Grand Rapids area, living in several outlying towns including Cedar Springs, Orleans and Sparta.
He was a life-long employee of General Motors at the Diesel Tech plant in Wyoming, MI as a Machine Repairman, retiring in 1989. In 2002, he moved to Port Isabel, TX. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, shooting pool and euchre.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on August 28 at 1 p.m. at 2264 Jackson Street, Hudsonville, MI to commemorate his life.
