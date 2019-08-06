CADILLAC — Stanley Wayne “Butch‘ Olmstead of Cadillac passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 72.
Stan was born March 16, 1947 in Cadillac to Wayne Harold and Barbara Anne (Cornell) Olmstead.
He attended Mesick Schools and worked at Merrill’s Service Center, Speed’s Automotive and NAPA Auto Parts. The largest part of Stan’s career was spent in the automotive industry as an auto body technician, where he worked at Cadillac Auto Refinishing. Stan was a member of Grace Community Bible Church. Stan loved classic cars and gardening. In his younger years he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was well known in the community and will be especially remembered for his wit and sense of humor. Stan had a soft spot for animals and loved his dog and cat, Lady and Jackson.
Stan is survived by his children: Stan Cornell of Grand Rapids, Tammy Nelson of Pennsylvania, Jeff (Michelle) Olmstead of Cadillac, Samantha Olmstead of Marion; his significant other, Maureen Herring and her children: Bobbie (Todd) DeRuiter of Falmouth and Ryan Cornell of Cadillac; grandchildren: Kayla Saxon, Megan (Jonathon) Alberts, Travis (Kacey) Olmstead, Carah, Stan, Brittney Sutton, Audrey and Avery DeRuiter, Alex, Annabelle and Ambyr Cornell; siblings: Ann Burmania of Cadillac and John Olmstead of Cadillac; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Corey Sutton; brother-in-law, David Burmania; nephew, Harley Johnson; and good friend, Gary Evens.
Memorial services will be held noon Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Grace Community Bible Church with Pastor Hersel Wing officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
