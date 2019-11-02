Stefan Edward Kalisz

OZORKOW, Poland — Stefan Edward Kalisz was born July 30, 1928 in Ozorkow, Poland.

His father was a textile chemist and pacifist who refused to cooperate with the Nazis, which led to his death. His mother survived the war, and came to America in 1957. Stefan joined the Polish Underground Resistance to the Nazi invasion as a pre-teen boy in Warsaw. He later joined the British Army as a young teen and after his discharge came to America on the Queen Mary in 1947. Upon immigrating, he worked as a photographer, carpenter, restaurateur, hotelier, and real estate broker; he also served as president of the Polish American Society of Venice, Florida. He died on October 28 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at the age of 91. His dignity continues to inspire his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Norma Kalisz; his dear son, Stephen (Beverly) Kalisz; his grandchildren, Katie Kalisz (Mike Schuler, Ph.D.), Melanie Kalisz, and Dr. Matthew Kalisz (Ahna VanGaest); his great-grandchildren, Maeve, Henryk, Hudson, Hazel and Quinn; his loving stepchildren, Saundra (John) Stark, Vicky (Duane) Relitz, Jack Spack Jr. (Lauren Kingsley); his step-grandchildren, Christopher (Kimberly) Stark, Angela (Simon) Roberts, Ryan Relitz, Jessica (Peter) Woodman, D.M.A.; and his step-great-grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Tristan, Tanner, Halley and Kai.

There will be a graveside service at Marble Park Cemetery on Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m.

Cadillac News

