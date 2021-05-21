Stefan Manfred Wonsey, age 47, of Cadillac passed away on May 19, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was born in Landstuhl, Germany on September 9, 1973 to Ronald Butch and Monica (Schneider) Wonsey. He married his one true love Bobbie Jean Stillwell on December 29, 2010 at Lake City.

Stefan had worked as a machinist at Inland Lakes for 21 years. His work family was a very important part of his life along with that of his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Cadillac Faith Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean Wonsey of Cadillac, children, Latasha (Tony Kline) Wonsey of Cadillac and Jacob Wonsey of Cadillac, stepchildren, Paige McQuestion, Kaylie McQuestion, Robert McQuestion and William Chapp all of Cadillac, and grandchildren, Larriah Kline, Kylie Kline and Greyson Kline. His father, Ronald (Butch) Wonsey of Lake City is surviving along with siblings, James (Mary) Wonsey of Hinesville, Georgia, Melanie (Jim) Cornelius of Manton, Cindy Wonsey of Cadillac, Tina Needham of Vancouver, Washington, and Tami Snyder of Lynnwood, Washington. His biological father Steve (Barbara) Needham of Vancouver, Washington is also surviving. There are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins surviving.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Monica Wonsey on Dec. 13, 2020, a nephew, Aaron Stillwell and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Cadillac Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Godsey officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 noon to time of the service. A luncheon will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to his son Jacob. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

