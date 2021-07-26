Steffanie Anderson
Memoriams

Steffanie Spannagel Anderson, of Portage formerly of St. Charles passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the age of 48. She is survived by her husband, Karl; one sister: Tricia (Christopher) Lewis, of Freeland; parents, Ronald and Linda Spannagel, of St. Charles; Father and mother-in-law: John and Julie Anderson, of OK; one nephew Logan Lewis.

Preceded in death by one brother-in-law: Eric "E.J" Anderson.

The family will have a visitation on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 5975 Lovers Lane, Portage, MI. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday at 1pm at the funeral home. Following the service Steffanie will be cremated and her ashes will be buried at a later date at Portage South Cemetery.

While at www.avinkcremation.com please take time to sign Steffanie's guestbook, and/or share a memory with the family.

The Anderson family is being cared for by the Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 5975 Lovers Lane, Portage, MI 49002 (269) 344-5600.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.