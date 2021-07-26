Steffanie Anderson

Steffanie Spannagel Anderson, of Portage formerly of St. Charles passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the age of 48. She is survived by her husband, Karl; one sister: Tricia (Christopher) Lewis, of Freeland; parents, Ronald and Linda Spannagel, of St. Charles; Father and mother-in-law: John and Julie Anderson, of OK; one nephew Logan Lewis.
Preceded in death by one brother-in-law: Eric "E.J" Anderson.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 5975 Lovers Lane, Portage, MI. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday at 1pm at the funeral home. Following the service Steffanie will be cremated and her ashes will be buried at a later date at Portage South Cemetery.
While at www.avinkcremation.com please take time to sign Steffanie's guestbook, and/or share a memory with the family.
The Anderson family is being cared for by the Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 5975 Lovers Lane, Portage, MI 49002 (269) 344-5600.
