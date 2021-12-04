Stella Marie (Priest) VanDorn, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac, Michigan. She was 80.
She was born on February 22, 1941, to Lester and Jessie (Buckner) Priest in Cadillac, Michigan. In 1964 she entered in marriage with Robert VanDorn. In her spare time, she could often be found quilting, sewing or making hand embroidered projects. Stella could often be found outside watching birds. She was a huge Elvis fan and made special trips to Graceland. Stella enjoyed volunteering in many aspects around Wexford County.
Stella is survived by her loving children: Jack (Karen) Miller of Mabank,Texas, Susan Miller-Maziaraz of Toledo, Ohio, and Christopher (Josephine) Miller of Cadillac; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Eva Mueller; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Jessie Priest; husband, Robert VanDorn; daughter, Angela Ferris; and son, Alfred Miller Jr.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. in the Cadillac United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
