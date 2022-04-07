Stena Schepers, age 99 of McBain, passed away at Maple Ridge Living Center at Lake City on April 5, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1922 in Highland Township, Osceola County to Harry and Bertha (Kuipers) Heuker. She married Albert Schepers on June 3, 1944 in Highland Township at the Heuker family home. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2013. Stena had done house work at private homes and had done childcare. She was a former member of the McBain Christian Reformed Church and presently a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas. She was a key lady for the Bible League International and had served on the lunch committee for many years. Before she was married, she had worked at Keeler Brass in Grand Rapids. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery work.
She is survived by her children, Betty (Bob) Huizenga of Byron Center, Shirley Huttenga of Byron Center, Kenneth (dec.) Paula Schepers of Cadillac, Jerry (Joyce) Schepers of Lake City and Judy (Bernard) Eisenga of McBain. Stena has 10 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 19 step great grandchildren and 30 step great great grandchildren. There is one sister, Bertie Agema of Wyoming and a sister-in-law, Marge Schepers also surviving.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Schepers, baby, Carl Schepers, grandson, Tom Huizenga, and son-in-law, Don Huttenga.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain. Visitation will be on Saturday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bible League International. Funeral services are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at wwwl.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
