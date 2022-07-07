Stephani Michelle Escalera, age 35 of Lake City, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 in Lake City.
Stephani was born November 6, 1986 in Cadillac, Michigan.
She was united in marriage to Michael R. Escalera on February 10, 2017 in Lake City.
Stephani was a real estate agent for ERA Greater North in Cadillac, and Director of the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce in Lake City, as well as a board member of Project Christmas. She was a traveler; taking in all the beauty throughout the United States and beyond. She vastly enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as boating and loved the sun. Stephani was also a member of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
Stephani is survived by her husband, Michael and children: Destany, Paige, Maritza and Hailey all of Lake City.
Also surviving are her mother, Susan (Robert) Ouwinga of Cadillac and father, Tony (Teresa) Root of Lake City, sister, Brandi (Brad) Wetherell of Greenville, SC, grandparents: Don (Diane) Hoitenga, Robert Root and Joan Weatherby and father in law, Jose Escalera all of Lake City.
Stephani was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jean Shibler, step father, Bill Alderden and mother in law, Pamela Escalera.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Mical Pugh officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until the services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Project Christmas (a non-profit organization serving Wexford and Missaukee Counties) at PO Box 554, Cadillac, MI 49601.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
