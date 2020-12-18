Stephanie C. Ellico of Cadillac passed away Sunday morning, December 13, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 55. Stephanie was born on August 17, 1965 in Detroit to Donald & Gloria (Marvin) Steere and they preceded her in death.

Stephanie graduated from McBain High School in 1983. She moved to the Cadillac area in 1979 and had been employed at Rexair in Cadillac. Stephanie enjoyed cooking, sight-seeing, crafting and cross country skiing.

On August 24, 1994 in Cadillac she married Lee Ellico and he survives her along with their son, Nicholas "Nick" Ellico of Marion; her step dad, Greg Logsdon; her brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Brandy Steere of Cadillac; her sister and brother-in-law, Collen and Joe Thorner of Gilbert, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Stephanie's wishes cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

